SINSINAWA, Wis. — Richard Raymond “Dick” Berning, 83, of Sinsinawa, Wis., entered peacefully into eternal life, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wis., with Fr. Kenneth Frisch officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Church, 780 County Road Z, where the parish rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, Ill. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
Richard was born July 17, 1936, in Cuba City, Wis., the son of Aloysius and Emma (Wiederholt) Berning. He married the love of his life Mary (Heiderscheit) on May 21, 1960, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Holy Cross, Iowa. Together they raised a family near Sinsinawa on the farm where Richard grew up. He was a dairy farmer and president of Berning Livestock, Ltd. He served 19 years as a bank director for American Bank. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard with the 32nd Infantry Division, called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis in 1961. He attended Loras Academy and was a champion for Catholic education throughout his life.
Richard was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Parish. His Catholic faith inspired him to lead a life of prayer and service as a Holy Name Society member, a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 7370, a Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, a leader and participant on CEW retreats, and many other ministries.
Dick was known for his hospitality, sharing stories and jokes, enjoying the incredible gift of life, and encouraging others at every opportunity. He truly demonstrated the importance of giving thanks in all circumstances, and taught us the value of faith, service, hard work, and living each day to the fullest.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Roger (Mary), of Sinsinawa, Janet (Dan) Teets, of Iowa City, Keith (Lugene), of Dubuque, and Kelly (Kevin) Clemens, of Peosta; 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Bernadette (Douglas) Hilby, Mary Ann (Eugene) Wessling, and Joyce (Ronald) Lansing; four brothers, Gerald (Marilyn), Lloyd (Janet), John (Ellen), and Mark (Jane); brothers-in-law Clarence, Leon (Sandy), Charles (Sara), Paul Heiderscheit; sisters-in-law, Sr. Dorothy Heiderscheit, OSF, Jeanne (Gary) Schmidt, Joan (Kevin) Althaus, Rose and Marlene Heiderscheit; and numerous nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by two infant children, Patrick Joseph and Anne Marie; his parents; father-in-law Matthew; mother-in-law Frances; a brother Clarence and sister-in-law Judy; a sister Jenelle; brothers-in-law, George and Allan Heiderscheit; and sister-in-law Edel Heiderscheit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Joseph’s School or the St. Joseph’s School Endowment Fund.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.