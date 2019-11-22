Gary G. Quade, 70, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.
Gary was born on August 31, 1949, in Fairmont, Minn., the son of Grant W. Quade and Donna Marker. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree and worked for ITC Midwest.
On May 7, 1971, he married Deborah Stolmeier in San Diego, Calif. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of the Mississippi Walleye Club and enjoyed fishing, motorcycles and especially his grandkids.
Gary was very proud to be a Vietnam veteran serving with the United States Navy. He served from 1967 to 1973, and was in Vietnam from 1967 to 1971 with the rank of Rm2.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah; sons, Brian Quade and Steve (Diana) Quade; his grandchildren, Hannah, Logan, Kendall Grace, William and Grant; his mother, Donna Quade; brothers, Ron (Eunie) Quade and Jeff Quade; and sisters, Laurie (Carey) Roemhildt, Nancy (Todd) Wasmund and Wendy (Larry) Rogers; along with many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Grant W. Quade; and grandparents, Wilburt and Polly Marker, and Bop and Jane Quade.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in his name.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Gary’s nurse, Alisa, along with Dr. Hermann and staff for all their wonderful care and kindness they gave to Gary.