Rev. Father Thomas F. McAndrew, 87, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Bethany Home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 2 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Rev. McAndrew will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Cathedral of St. Raphael, celebrated by Archbishop Michael Jackels and priests of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the church prior to Mass. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. Full military honors will be rendered by the Dubuque Honor Guard.
Father was born November 18, 1931, in Dubuque, the son of Thomas A. and Lucille Duggan McAndrew. He graduated from Loras College and took his theological training at Mount St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque. He served in the Korean War with the U.S. Army. After seminary, he was ordained on March 18, 1961, at the Cathedral of St. Raphael. He was first assigned to All Saints in Cedar Rapids in 1961, and he also served in 1963 in Charles City and Clear Lake until 1968. Father later served as an Army chaplain from 1968 until 1977, retiring as a major, serving in Vietnam from 1969 until 1970. In 1975, Fr. McAndrew was one of the first of the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer special benefactors in the United States, who helped CRM Vietnamese Priests and Brothers in many ways, especially in finding an excellent sponsor and in resettling them in Carthage, Mo. Father continued a close relationship for the remainder of his life, attending many of the congregation’s events in Carthage.
After separation from the USA Chaplain’s Corp in 1975, Fr. McAndrew returned to the Archdiocese and was assigned to the Team Ministry at Mason City, 1977 until 1985. During this time, he was also appointed as administrator of St. Patrick Parish in Dougherty. In 1985, he was named as an Associate Pastor at St. Wenceslaus and St. Ludmila, both in Cedar Rapids. He also served as a part-time teacher at LaSalle High School in Cedar Rapids. He served as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Waterloo, 1987 until 1995, the last year serving also as part-time Chaplain of Covenant Medical Center. He served as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Manly, and St. Michael Parish in Plymouth from 1995 until 2001. Fr. McAndrew retired in July 2001.
Following Father’s retirement in 2001, he remained very active in his priesthood in Dubuque and the surrounding area. He offered Masses, both weekly and as a substitute, for many years at: the Church of the Nativity, Power of Prayer Chapel, Alverno, Ecumenical Towers, St. Mary’s in East Dubuque, the Tridentine Latin Mass weekly at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville and, until recently, offered daily Mass for the residents of Bethany Home, where he resided. In retirement, he was also very actively involved with Bible study and prayer groups in the area. In 2018, Father was presented with the St. George Emblem, a coveted award based on his years of service to the efforts of Catholic Scouting. He was a 4th Degree Member of Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his brother-in-law, Richard C. Burdick, of Dubuque; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Herbert J. McAndrew; and his wife, Adeline; two sisters, Cecilia M. Vigil (and her husband, Samuel), and Kathleen Burdick.
A memorial has been established for Father’s favorite charities. Special thanks to the dedicated nurses and staff at Bethany Home for their compassion and loving care for Father McAndrew during his residence.
