SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Paul Kenneth Klein, 58, of Mishawaka passed away on Tuesday October 25, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.
Paul was born on November 16, 1963 in Dubuque, Iowa to the late Kenneth and Sally (Whitfield) Klein. Paul moved to the South Bend area and worked for Hickory Village in the grounds crew. Paul met and married the late Debbie McDonald on June 6, 1987. She preceded him in death in 2009. Paul then found love again when he met Guadalupe “Lupe” Sanchez and they made a life together before her passing in August of 2022.
Paul is survived by four children; Kasey Klein of South Bend, Nina Howard of Mishawaka, Kenneth Klein of Osceola, and Damion Quinones of Elkhart; six grandchildren, Stephanie McDonald, Emily Howard, Morgan Howard, Tiana Carr, Alayna Flowers, and Jersey Flowers. Also surviving are his siblings; Amy (James) Schmitt, Laurie (Rick) Juran, Penny (Dan) Murphy, Peter (Carmen) Klein, Julie (Dennis) Donovan, Tony Klein, Todd (Heidi) Klein, Dave (Amanda) Klein, and Kenneth “Chip” (Elsa) Klein.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; Kenneth and Sally Klein, wife Debbie Klein, fiancé Lupe Sanchez, and one grandson; Anthony Howard.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. of Saturday November 5, 2022 at Palmer Funeral Homes-Hickey Chapel; 17131 Cleveland Rd, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. Online condolences to the family can be sent via the Palmer Funeral Homes Website: www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
