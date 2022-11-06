SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Paul Kenneth Klein, 58, of Mishawaka passed away on Tuesday October 25, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Paul was born on November 16, 1963 in Dubuque, Iowa to the late Kenneth and Sally (Whitfield) Klein. Paul moved to the South Bend area and worked for Hickory Village in the grounds crew. Paul met and married the late Debbie McDonald on June 6, 1987. She preceded him in death in 2009. Paul then found love again when he met Guadalupe “Lupe” Sanchez and they made a life together before her passing in August of 2022.

