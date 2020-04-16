WAUKON, Iowa — Margaret “Peggy” Hennessy, 65, of Waukon, Iowa, died April 14, 2020.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Graveside services were held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waukon. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon is handling arrangements.
