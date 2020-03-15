LANCASTER, Wis. — After a life well lived and loved, Hazel G. (Bilderback) Soden, age 92, of Lancaster, Wisconsin, left us March 12, 2020, and found joy and peace in Jesus’ garden.
Hazel was born in Spring Creek, Wisconsin, on August 14, 1927, to Minnie and Edward Bilderback, and was the youngest of seven children. She graduated from Durand High School in 1944, and after he returned from the service, married Alois “Pat” Soden. Together they had four children.
Hazel worked at Loudspeaker Component Corporation until her retirement. She was devoted to family and was often the host to many family gatherings and even more family drop-ins. Her kitchen table had room for most anyone and she put on the coffee pot and then found someone a bed to sleep in. Hazel spent much time at her grandchildren’s activities and enjoyed them all. She was a great baker and supplied chocolate chip cookies to people near and far. Her church was a very important part of her life and she was one of the original “Church Basement Ladies.” Hazel was nonjudgmental and accepting of all. She enjoyed traveling to family events, loved a good family picnic, appreciated pickled pig’s feet and sharing a half of beer with her sister Bess.
Hazel leaves behind a family who loved her dearly and will be a little lost without her. That family includes four children: Patricia (Gary) Swanstrom, Peggy, Carol and Michael (Jackie) Soden and five grandchildren: Carolyn (John Wollner) Schmidt, Kristin (Jason) Roosevelt, Leslie (Carlos) Berumen, Daniel Hayes and Willie (Jenny) Hayes; 12 great-grandchildren; and one little white dog; a sister-in-law, Hester Baier to round out her family; along with many nieces and nephews whom will also miss her great smile, quick wit and loving devotion.
Hazel was preceded in death by husband Alois “Pat”; son, Michael; parents, Minnie and Edward; siblings: Bess (Don) Swab, Florence (Russell) Sequist, Gladys (Don Ryan) (Stan) Goodenough, Mary (Charles) Drier, Kenneth (Dorothy) and Norman (Helen) Bilderback. Other dear family members who preceded her are John and Muriel Soden, Victor and Lois Soden, Laura and Darrell Wekkin, Mary and Ralph Fredrickson, Robert and Donna Soden, Dorothy Soden and Wayne Baier.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Lancaster, Wisconsin, with Pastor Bob McKelvey officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with her care.
Our family glue was Hazel, and while she will be very missed, she will be remembered with love and the faith that she is resting in God’s home. Her Super Glue powers will help us all carry on.