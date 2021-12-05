CUBA CITY, Wis. — Marjory R. “Midge” Curtis, 93, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at United Methodist Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Pastor JoAnn Meyer officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Cuba City. A public visitation for family and friends will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Midge was born on August 25, 1928, in Platteville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Delbert and Clara (Batchelor) Rice. She married Glenn Curtis on November 9, 1949. He preceded her in death on October 31, 2021. Midge loved spending time with her family. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed crafts, quilting, sewing, painting and reading. Midge also loved gardening and working with flowers. She especially loved her dog Trixie. Midge and Glenn enjoyed traveling and camping, including trips to Alaska and Arizona.
Survivors include three sons, Gary (Debbie) Curtis, Lancaster, WI, Allan (Donna) Curtis, Bagley, WI, and Stephen (Susan) Curtis, Platteville, WI; two brothers, Robert Rice, San Diego, CA, and Dale (Mary Anne) Rice, Appleton, WI; eight grandchildren, Cory (Corrina) Curtis, Christina (John) Tietjen, Kim (Joe) Emmer, Jessica (John) Link, Jennifer (Preston) Adrian, Steva (Tony) Patrick, Terry (Becky) Curtis, and Danyl (Amanda) Curtis; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Richard Rice, Kenneth (Patsy; Pearl) Rice and Keith Rice; and a sister-in-law, Madonna Rice.
The family wishes to thank St. Croix Hospice, Nancy Butson, Jen Butson and Hailey.
In lieu of flowers, a Marjory R. Curtis Memorial fund has been established.