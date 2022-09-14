EARLVILLE, Iowa — Elsie M. Althoff, 94, of Earlville, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Unity Point Finley Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Elsie will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m., Thursday, September 15th at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Elsie at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earlville, Iowa, with Rev. Philip Agyei presiding. Assisting Deacon will be Jim Steger. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Earlville, Iowa.
She was born October 30, 1927 in Dyersville, Iowa, daughter of Peter J. and Florence (Leigh) Kelchen. She received her education at St. Paul’s Catholic School in Worthington, Iowa and area country schools. On May 4, 1949 she was united in marriage to Emil Althoff at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sand Springs, Iowa. He preceded her in death on October 31, 2019.
Elsie was a devoted wife for over 70 years, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a champion cook, baker, seamstress, gardener, sales person, and a lady of many more talents. Everyone knew her for her wonderful sense of humor and dedicated work ethic. She will be missed by so many.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Earlville, Iowa.
She is survived by seven children, Ken (Mary) Althoff of Strawberry Point, IA, Wayne Althoff of Dyersville, IA, Richard (Vicki) Althoff of Strawberry Point, IA, Elaine White (fiancé, Steve Junk) of Dubuque, IA, Rose (Gary) Bryant of Alexandria, MN, Sandy (Arnold) Bockenstedt of Delhi, IA and Bonnie McAllister of Dubuque, IA; 19 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; sisters-in-laws, Pearl Kelchen, Norma Kelchen, Rosanne Kelchen, Roselyn Kelchen, Mary Kelchen, and Mildred Zuercher
She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Kim Althoff; her siblings, Ernest (Irma) Kelchen, Gerald Kelchen, Lloyd Kelchen, Eugene Kelchen, Verna Kelchen, Grace (Cletus) Burkle, Harold Kelchen, LeRoy Kelchen and Leon (Dixie) Kelchen; and a sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Kelchen.
