EARLVILLE, Iowa — Elsie M. Althoff, 94, of Earlville, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Unity Point Finley Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa.

Visitation for Elsie will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m., Thursday, September 15th at the funeral home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.