Diana K. Bonjour, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Thomas C. Burbach, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 p.m. today, Sunset Hall, Dickeyville, Wis.
Shirley M. Cocayne, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Boomer J. Gatena, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Mary E. Herrald, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Steven W. Hilby, Sun Lakes, Ariz. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Thomas J. Lambe, Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, St. Raphael Cathedral.
James B. Loeffelholz, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Louise M. McGranahan, Viola, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington, Wis.; and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, Cuba City (Wis.) United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Roxanna M. Moravits, Eastman, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Francis J. Schumacher Jr., Cape Coral, Fla. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Steeple Square, Dubuque. Memorial service: 2 p.m. today, Steeple Square.
Harry W. Shady, Otter Creek, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the center.
Jeanette M. Weber, Dubuque — Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Duane R. Wienen, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.