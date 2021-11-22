GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Curtis Schroeder, 73, of Guttenberg, died on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. today at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home in Guttenberg.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Guttenberg.

