GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Curtis Schroeder, 73, of Guttenberg, died on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. today at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home in Guttenberg.Services will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Guttenberg.