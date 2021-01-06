DAVENPORT, Iowa — Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Lynn Corpstein, 68, of Davenport, formerly of Dubuque, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport. Face masks and social distancing are required. The Mass will be livestreamed. Inurnment will be at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the family or for Masses.
Mrs. Corpstein passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at her home. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.
Lynn Marie Denney was born April 16, 1952, in Dubuque, a daughter of Omer and Lavonne (Olson) Denney. She was united in marriage to Terry Merz and then to Hank White and Richard “Dick” Corpstein. Hank and Dick preceded her in death.
Lynn worked for many years as a nurse’s aide in Wisconsin and Iowa. She loved raising horses and spent most of her life around them.
She loved her family, especially her many grandchildren.
She was a woman of God and devoted her later years to many hours of prayer.
Surviving are son, Christian (Dulcie) Merz, Davenport; daughter, Lisa Marie (Shaunte) Merz, Platteville, Wis.; grandchildren, Desi, Devon, Draven, Cainan, Emma, Hayley, Kamari, Janae, Hailey, and Kalea; siblings, Diane (Larry) Dankert, of Davenport, Genney Lynch, of Owatonna, Minn., and Charles (Marge) Denney, of Port Byron, Ill.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother Lonnie Lee; and grandson Austin Merriman.
