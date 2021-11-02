SINSINAWA, Wis. — Orlando Giovanni Valente, passed away on October 18, 2021, peacefully under the loving care of the staff of the Stonehill community and his loving family.
To celebrate Orlando’s life, family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon, on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Marilyn Hendricks officiating. Inurnment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Columbarium.
Orlando was born in the Mountains of Northern Italy, on February 18, 1939, to Giovanni and Pierina (Ambrosini) Valente, the eldest of seven siblings. Nerina, Danilo, Anita, Enzo, Gigliola and Simonetta. He spent his youth in Cesuna, one of the seven communities of the Alto Piano region. He attended trade school in Asiago to become an electrician. After graduating, he worked for the power company of the region. To provide a better opportunity and life for his siblings, he began the process of immigration to America. The family arrived in Chicago in 1960, and everyone old enough and able began to work to help the family get established. In 1962, Orlando was drafted into the American Army and was sent to Germany. He met his wife, Ursula Vaeth, in 1963, and they were married in 1964, in Germany. Both returned to America and began their life together in Chicago. Orlando worked as an electrician for several companies gaining the experience of the American electrical trade.
In 1965, their daughter, Sonja, was born and in 1967, their son, Bryan, was born. In 1968, Orlando purchased an electrical company (Lisle Electric, Inc.) and was successful as an electrical contractor.
Orlando’s passion was history, historic architecture and classical music. He spent many years restoring old buildings. He was an avid reader and he could never pass up a book.
Orlando was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Those left to cherish Orlando’s memory include his wife, Ursula Valente, Sinsinawa, WI; his children, Sonja (Michael) Harris, Galena, IL and Bryan (Elizabeth) Valente, Aurora, IL; five grandchildren, Spencer (Brittany) Harris, Christina Harris, Madelynn Harris, Alexander Valente, and Haley Valente; his siblings, Nerina Valente, Italy, Danilo (Patricia) Valente, Orland Park, IL, Enzo (Anna) Valente, Orland Park, IL, Gigliola Longo, Lockport, IL, Simonetta (Paolo) Valente in Gorda, Italy; and a brother-in-law, Arnaldo Lorenzini, Orland Park, IL.
Orlando was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Anita Lorenzini; and a brother-in-law, Ezio Valente.
Orlando’s family would like to thank the outstanding nurses and staff of Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their loving care and support this past year.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Orlando’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Orlando Valente Family.
