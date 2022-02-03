Sharon J. Belden, Elkader, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Garnavillo (Iowa) Community Center.
Todd J. Brandemuehl, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today; and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Douglas H. Dickman, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, St. Gabriel’s Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Stirling H. Fuller, Davenport, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Emmett J. Grant, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Temple Hill.
Joyce M. Hammel, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 12:30 p.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Alverna C. Haverland, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Michael G. Herrig, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Diane M. Loeffelholz, East Dubuque, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque.
Dale F. Maas, Dubuque — Service: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Jackie Merkes, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Paul Neiers, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, St. Martin’s Church, Cascade. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Glynn T. Noonan, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6:45 p.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade; and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Danielle L. Plein, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Vernon E. Poll, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Bernice M. Pottebaum, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Charlotte M. Scharpf, Galena, Ill.: Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5 at the funeral home.
Willis C. Schmitt, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, Holy Cross Church. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Mildred Stephens, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Marilyn Stochl, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque; and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Daryl W. Tetterton, Dubuque — Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Keith Woodyard, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, The Dog House Lounge.