Gregory L. “Greg” Scremin, age 73, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 24, 2023, at his home.

To honor Greg’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., at Behr Funeral Home. Immediately following services, military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Dubuque Post 6. Burial will be at a later date at Union Cemetery in Aurora, Iowa.

