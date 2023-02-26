Gregory L. “Greg” Scremin, age 73, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 24, 2023, at his home.
To honor Greg’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., at Behr Funeral Home. Immediately following services, military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Dubuque Post 6. Burial will be at a later date at Union Cemetery in Aurora, Iowa.
Greg was born on January 23, 1950, in Lakewood, Colorado, son of Arlene E. Seedorf Scremin.
Greg graduated from high school and went on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Army in Korea. He was united in marriage to Kathy Haase on November 16, 1973, in Dubuque and they had 3 wonderful children together before parting ways. Greg later married Karen Huseman Kennedy on October 23, 2004, in Dubuque, but sadly she passed away on January 12, 2009. Greg was a hard worker who started his career with Teglers. He went on to own and operate Scremin’s Auto Service and Chuck’s Toppers. He truly loved cars. He watched NASCAR religiously and sponsored several local stock car teams. He also enjoyed getting outdoors riding his Harley Davidson and was an avid football fan, faithfully watching the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. Greg also liked watching John Wayne movies and getting up on stage singing Karoke and entertaining the crowd. He also had a soft spot for any dog or cat that showed up at his door needing food and shelter. Greg was a good man who worked hard and always helped out where he could. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Greg’s memory include his children, Gretchen Scremin, Denver, CO, Marc (Megan) Scremin, Denver, CO and Sara (Alex Conrad) Scremin, North Liberty, IA; 4 grandchildren, Grayson and Maddie Scremin, Lilly and Rosie Grover; his step-children, Jennifer Kennedy, Dubuque, IA and Keith (Laci) Kennedy, Dubuque, IA; 5 step-grandchildren, Jayce, Jayden, Jayna, Jayme and Micah Kennedy; his former wife, Kathy Scremin, Dubuque, IA; and his aunts, uncles and cousins.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Karen Scremin.
Greg’s family would like to thank his close friends for all the love and support they have provided for Greg.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road, Dubuque, IA 52002.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Greg’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Greg Scremin Family.
