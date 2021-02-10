Miguel Ramos Pimentel, 53, of Dubuque IA, passed away on January 30, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
A funeral service will be on Saturday, February 13, at 10:30 a.m. at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with Fr. Greg Bahl officiating. A public visitation will be held on Friday, February 12, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. We remind you to practice social distancing guidelines and to please wear a mask. If you are unable to attend, a live stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Miguel was born on June 25, 1967, in Mirandillas, Michoacañ, Mexico, to Francisco Ramos-Sepulveda and Alicia Pimentel-Casarez.
He was married to Mary Ramos on June 25, 2000, at Maquoketa Flower Gardens.
Miguel studied the Constitution of the United States that granted him his citizenship in the United States of America.
Miguel worked for Liebold Irrigation for 26 years.
Miguel was a devoted father, grandfather and husband. He was extremely responsible and a very hard worker. He went to Mexico every year for the holidays to visit his mother and his sisters. He was an amazing, caring, and happy man.
He is survived by his mother, Alicia Pimentel-Casarez; Ex-wife but best friend, Mary Ramos; Son, Francisco Miguel Ramos; Daughter, Liliana Alicia Ramos; Granddaughters, Bailey Ramos and Aleysia Ramos; Sisters, Leticia, Margarita, Liliana, Jacqueline, Cristina, Maricruz, Daysi and Araceli Ramos-Pimentel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francisco Ramos-Sepulveda; brother, Francisco Ramos-Pimentel; sister, Alma Rosa Ramos-Pimentel.
Thank you to everyone who has reached out or assisted us during this very difficult time. Sincerely, the Ramos family.