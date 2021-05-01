Jerry H. Culbertson, Baldwin, Iowa — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wilhelm D. Eck, Oregon, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. today, Divine Word Seminary Chapel, Epworth, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 2:30 p.m. today at the chapel.
Wayne B. Farrey, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 3, and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Charles Fields, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg.
Paul F. Herman, Palm Bay, Fla. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Harold Horn, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Darren D. Jones, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 3, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Dorene M. McCarthy, Peosta, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Ilah A. Portz, Springbrook, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Salem Lutheran Church, Andrew, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Leland H. Runde, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 2, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 3, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler.
Scott J. Salwolke, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Theresa Simon, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Mary Lou Weaver, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. today, First Baptist Church, Darlington. Services: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Roberta Wiederholt, Chester, Calif. — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.