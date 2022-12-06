PRINCETON, Iowa — Lynn Robert Headington, 79, of Princeton, IA, passed away on November 30, 2022. He was born in Dubuque, IA on February 12, 1943. Lynn graduated from Senior High School with honors and received a mechanical engineering degree from Iowa State University.
Lynn was employed for more than 40 years at John Deere, fulfilling several roles in product support, as well as dealer and customer technical training. His tenured career took him across the northern and western United States as well as Canada, Australia, and Japan. In addition, Lynn taught machining classes at Blackhawk and Scott Community College.
He was an active member of Pleasant View Baptist Church for 36 years and had a passion for serving those in need. Lynn enjoyed working in his machine shop, designing prototypes, and sharing those interests with others. Lynn loved spending time with his family, traveling to the splendor of Alaska, biking along the Mississippi River, and enjoying several Norwegian Elkhounds throughout his life.
Lynn is survived by his lovely wife of 40 years, Kristie Headington, and his two stepsons, John Zimmerman (wife Jennifer, daughters Payton and Grace) of Flanagan, IL, and Ben Zimmerman (wife Sara, daughters Annika and Celia) of Verona, WI as well as his sister, Debra (Dee) Chapman (husband John, daughter Jeni) of Dubuque, IA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Pleasant View Baptist Church on Saturday, December 10, from 10:00-11:00am, followed by a memorial service at 11:00-12:00pm.
