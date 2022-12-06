PRINCETON, Iowa — Lynn Robert Headington, 79, of Princeton, IA, passed away on November 30, 2022. He was born in Dubuque, IA on February 12, 1943. Lynn graduated from Senior High School with honors and received a mechanical engineering degree from Iowa State University.

Lynn was employed for more than 40 years at John Deere, fulfilling several roles in product support, as well as dealer and customer technical training. His tenured career took him across the northern and western United States as well as Canada, Australia, and Japan. In addition, Lynn taught machining classes at Blackhawk and Scott Community College.

