Anna A. Beyer, 89, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 26, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where there will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Rd., Dubuque. Fr. Phil Gibbs will officiate.
Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Anna was born August 15, 1933 in Dubuque, the daughter of Joseph and Maria (Giunta) Giunta. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy.
She married Edward Francis Beyer on August 21, 1952 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2009.
Anna was a member of Church of the Resurrection where she volunteered.
She served as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts when her children were young. Anna was an avid bowler, and also enjoyed crafts, fishing, camping, and bingo.
She loved getting manicures. Anna’s greatest joy was her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandson.
Anna is survived by her children, Paul (Shelly) Beyer, Jim (Patti) Beyer, Mary Bradley, Bob (Julie) Beyer, and Carla Beyer, all of Dubuque; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and one great great grandson; her daughter in law, Michele Beyer; her sister in law, Carmela Giunta; her extended family, Ron and Robin Greve; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her son, David Beyer; her daughter, Rose Beyer; her son in law, John Bradley; and her siblings, Marco, Benedetta, Maria, Rose, Vincent, Joseph, and Anthony.
Anna’s family would like to thank Stonehill Communities, Finley Hospital ER, Hospice of Dubuque, and all the family and friends who offered their love and support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.