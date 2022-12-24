Anna A. Beyer, 89, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 26, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where there will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Rd., Dubuque. Fr. Phil Gibbs will officiate.

