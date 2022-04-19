NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Charlene M. Riniker, 90, of New Vienna passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 8 pm on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Thursday morning from 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Charlene was born on January 24, 1932, in Sherrill, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Laura (Koltes) Nauman. She married Otto N. Riniker on January 24, 1951, in Sherrill, Iowa. Together they farmed near North Buena Vista and Luxemburg for 28 years retiring in 1985 to New Vienna. Charlene was an excellent quilter, baker and gardener, a member of St. Boniface Altar & Rosary Society and the Catholic Order of Foresters Court # 0881.
Survivors include her children: Dave (Donna) Riniker of Dubuque, Carol (Allen) Loecke of Manchester, Mary (Roger) Hogan, Jerome (Julie) Riniker, Randy (Judy) Riniker, all of Luxemburg, and Lori (Russ) Funke of Dyersville, 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 4 more on the way; brother, Merlin (Pat) Nauman of Sherrill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Otto in 2008, siblings: Gerald (Yvonne) Nauman, Meralda (Clem) McGovern; in-laws: Jake (Bernice) Riniker, Art (Dorothy) Riniker, Steve (Rose) Riniker, Andrew (Colletta) Riniker, Rosina (Bill) Loney, Frances (Reynold) Steffen Anna Riniker and Bernard (Rita) Riniker.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.