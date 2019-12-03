GRAF, Iowa — Theda May Hall, 93, of Graf, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
A Visitation will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at St. John the Baptist, in Peosta, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the church, with burial in the Lattnerville Cemetery. Rev. Michael Schueller will officiate.
Theda was born February 4, 1926, the daughter of Samuel and Violet (Boyes) Berger. She married Robert Hall on August 26, 1947, in Epworth, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 15, 1975. Theda worked at the Battery Factory in support of WWII when she was young and later in life worked at Ertl’s, Dyersville. Her hobbies included fishing, hunting, canning, gardening, dogs, bingo, TOPS, cards and cooking.
Survivors include her children; Barbara (Buck) Callahan, Patrick (Dorothy) Hall, Marlene (Mike Bockenstedt) Kalb; son-in-law, Leo Roling; sister-in-law, Judy Berger; 9 grandchildren: Tina and Jean Callahan, Mary Lou (Steve) Koehler, Jason (Nicole) Hall, Robert (Beth) Hall, Stacy Kalb, Jack (Jamie) Kalb, Jacob (Samantha) Kalb, Donald (Amanda) Kalb; 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Mary Lou Roling, on December 24, 2002; son-in-law, Donald “Jack” Kalb Jr., on Febuary 4, 1993; brothers, Art (Linda) Berger, Ivan Berger and Louis Zinn; sisters, Norma (John “Clayton”) Brady and Betty (Gene) Goetzinger.
Theda’s family would like to thank the staff at Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care they showed to their mother.
The family requests no flowers.
