Charles Bennett Telegraph Herald Sep 2, 2021

LEADMINE, Wis. — Charles Bennett, 95, of Leadmine, died on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where a funeral service will follow.

Tags
Platteville-wis
Grant-county-wis