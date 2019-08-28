Barbara M. Bray McFarlane Kruse, 91, passed away on August 23, 2019. She was blessed with a remarkable and long life.
Visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
She wanted all to know that her parents and all four grandparents were born in Dubuque. Th=at progeny, plus her birthdate of April 29, 1928, make her an “Olde Dubuquer!” Although her passing is a terrible loss to the Dubuque community, she was truly an inspiration to her dear friends and generations of family members. Her memory continues in those she interacted with through her nursing, teaching, volunteering, and social activities.
Barb’s six children were born to her and her first husband, Dr. Donald J McFarlane: Kevin (Connie) McFarlane, of Anchorage Alaska, Kathleen (Edward) Zwirko, of Tucson, Arizona, Stephen (Sheila) McFarlane, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Peter (Jane) McFarlane, of Fredericksburg, Texas, Molly (Dr. Michael) Dalton, of Dubuque, and their children, Dr. Stephanie, Jenny, and Sarah; and Dr. Jeffrey (Beth) McFarlane, of Shawano, Wisconsin, and their children, Erin, Lindsey, and Colleen. She is also survived by her sister, Marianne (Carl) Haupert; two sisters-in-law, Gwenn Bray, of Waukon, Iowa; and Elizabeth Bray, of Dubuque.
In 1981 she was joined in marriage to William G. “Bill” Kruse. He preceded her in death in 2012. She also joins in Heaven those family members who have patiently awaited their reunion; her infant son Michael; her parents, Louis and Dorothy Bray; and two brothers, Louis and John Bray.
Barb attended grade school at Nativity and high school at the Visitation Academy, Dubuque, Iowa, graduating in 1946. After one year at Rosary College in River Forest, Illinois, she entered nurse’s training at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, Illinois, graduating with an RN degree in 1950. She furthered her education by graduating from Loyola University in Chicago, Illinois with a BSN degree in 1951.
Professionally, she worked as an RN at Mercy Hospital from 1950 to 1951; in OR at Huron Road Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, from 1951 to 1952; and then returned to the OR at Mercy from 1974 to 1984. Her personal interests included lifelong sports- related activities: swimming, snow skiing, tennis, boating, water skiing, biking and hiking. She also enjoyed sewing, crafts, playing bridge, and she was a ferocious euchre player.
She devoted her time to many area professional and charitable organizations. She was a past member of the American Operating Room Nurses Association, American Nurses Association, and the Iowa Nurses Association. She was a member of the St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church of Dubuque and its Alter & Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Arch Diocesan Council of Catholic Women.
For her civic activities she was a member of the Dubuque Chapter of the American Red Cross and its Volunteer Program, teaching swimming classes for special needs people for 45 years. She was a past president of the American Red Cross Water Safety committee. She held offices in the Visitation Alumnae Association and the Rosary College Alumnae Association. She served on the Heritage Trail Executive Committee, the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Senior Board, the Visiting Nurse Association Board of directors, and the Key Home Care Board of Directors. She is a lifelong member of the Dubuque Golf and Country Club and the Sunshine Circle of Finley Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, a Barbara M. Kruse Memorial Fund has been established.
For further information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bethany Home, and the doctors, nurses and staff at Mercy One for their loving care.
”A life that touches others goes on forever.”