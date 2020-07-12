Donald L. Torrey, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home at the age of 86, with his family by his side.
To celebrate Don’s life, family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. noon on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Don’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 12 p.m. noon on Monday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Entombment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Don was born on October 11, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Henry and Lillian (Utzig) Torrey.
Don was a proud lifelong Dubuquer who graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1951. He was a dedicated employee of Dubuque Stamp for 23 years, and then went to work at John Deere Dubuque Works, where he was a toolmaker for 23 years until his retirement in 1996. Don was united in marriage to Shirley Duehr on June 21, 1952. They were blessed with 3 children together before Shirley sadly passed away on July 4, 1993. Don was fortunate enough to once again find love with Theresa Baumgartner Pregler, and they married on January 8, 1994. When he wasn’t working, Don was a true sports fan, the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs were by far his favorite teams, but he was known to occasionally root for the Bears. He also enjoyed collecting model cars, watching Westerns and NCIS. Don liked traveling and some of his favorite adventures were on trips to Mexico. He kept in touch with the “work buddies” he made over the last 35 years, and enjoyed going to “Smokers” with them. Above all, Don’s family was the most important part of his life, he loved spending time with all of them whenever he could. Our hearts are truly broken at losing Don, but we look forward to the day when we are all happily reunited for Eternity.
Those left to cherish Don’s memory include his loving wife, Theresa Torrey, Dubuque, IA; his children, Pam (Charles) Butcher and Michael (Krista) Torrey, both of Dubuque, IA; a son-in-law, William Hallahan, of Dubuque, IA; his grandchildren, Aaron (Abigail) Butcher, Alicia (Alex) Ellerbeck, Chad (Angie) Hallahan, Corey (Jody) Hallahan and Nicholas Torrey; his great-grandchildren, Alice, Adeline, Zenner, Zealand, Cassie, Jenna, Jeremy, Cody and Jada; a great great-grandchild, Kai; his siblings, Carol (Bob) Brandel, of Dubuque, IA, and Henry “Midge” (Lois) Torrey, of St. Pauls, NC; and his in-laws, Margaret Koch, Richard Baumgartner, Ileane Deutsch, Roger Shaw, Marlene Baumgartner and Shari (Doug) Ryder.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his 1st wife, Shirley Torrey; a daughter, Peggy Hallahan; 3 sisters, Virginia (Virtus) Kieffer, Alma “Amy” (Vincent “Jake”) Smith and Arletta “Sis” (Harlan) Knuth; 2 brothers, Ed (Sharon) and Merle “Bud” (Vera) Torrey; and his in-laws, Charles Koch, Mary Baumgartner, Wayne Deutsch Sr., Rita Shaw, Edward Baumgartner, Robert (Ruth) Baumgartner and John Baumgartner.
Don’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, and Don’s longtime friend, Jim Dolan, for all of their kindness and care of Don.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and can be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Donald Torrey Family, and will be distributed among Don’s favorite charities.
