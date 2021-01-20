Steve Ingles, 51, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, January 17, at the University of Iowa Hospital from natural causes.
Due to COVID-19, a private family celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date.
Steve was born February 24, 1969, in Dubuque, the son of Earl and Joan (Grant) Ingles. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School with the class of 1987, and went on to earn his degree in Electronics Engineering Technology from Hamilton Technical College in Davenport.
Steve was hired right out of school by Motorola in Schaumburg, Illinois, where he worked as a Senior Software Engineer for 24 years. While working full-time at Motorola and helping raise his daughter, Steve earned his Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Roosevelt University in Schaumburg.
Steve married Jenny Axtell on April 4, 1998, in Dubuque. While still working at Motorola, Steve and Jenny moved back to Dubuque in 2002 to be closer to family. Steve commuted weekly for the next 12 years. In 2014, Steve accepted a position with PBS Systems in Dubuque as a Tech Support Analyst.
Steve loved being outdoors, and enjoyed camping with family and friends. He was always fixing something, from cars to computers to electrical, there was nothing Steve couldn’t fix.
Steve was always willing to help others and lend a hand when needed. He was often referred to as “Scuba Steve” and was a proud member of the elite group of Axtell in-laws, affectionately known as “the outlaws”.
Steve is survived by his wife, Jenny; his daughter, Emily; his father-in-law, Ray Axtell; his siblings-in-law, Tim (Gina) Axtell, Ron (Michele) Axtell, and Patti (Dean) Millius, all of Dubuque, and Bob (Julie) Axtell, of Mount Vernon, IA; his uncle, Terry (Gail) Grant of Guttenberg, IA; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother-in-law Mary Jane Axtell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later establishment of a memorial fund in Steve’s name.
Steve’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all their family, friends, and co-workers for their loving care of Jenny and Emily during this difficult time. They would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at the University of Iowa SNICU for their professional and compassionate care of Steve and his family.