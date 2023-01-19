Helen T. Molo, 92, of Dubuque passed away peacefully on January 17, 2023, at Mercy Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, with Rev. Tom McDermott officiating. To view the livestream please visit www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Friday, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Committal services will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.
Helen was born March 13, 1930, in Asbury, Iowa, the daughter of Edward B. and Helen L. (Heming) Tegeler. She married Robert Molo on June 21, 1952, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Asbury. She was active in various community organizations, church activities, and school functions. Among some of her favorites were Wahlert High School, Loras College and the Dubuque Rescue Mission.
Helen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She took great pride and joy in her family’s interests and accomplishments.
Helen is survived by one son, Mark (Maureen) Molo; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Molo, Blake Molo, Erica (Tyler) Cahill, Maria Molo, Ben Krueger, Rachel Krueger, Jordan Krueger; great grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Kloft, and Pat (Phil) McFadden. She is also survived by Jolene Balmer, Carol Billmeyer, Nancy Germaine, Sr. Karla Kloft, Sr. Kate, and Brian Kloft who were very special people in her life; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Molo; daughter, Barbara Ann Krueger; and brother, Ed (Betty) Tegeler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Dubuque Rescue Mission and DuRide.
Helen’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Stonehill Care Center, the nurses and staff at Mercy Hospital, and her wonderful caregivers.
Tuesday was the best day of Helen’s life. She went to Heaven and was reunited with the love of her life, Bob. What a blessing.
