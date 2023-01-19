Helen T. Molo, 92, of Dubuque passed away peacefully on January 17, 2023, at Mercy Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, with Rev. Tom McDermott officiating. To view the livestream please visit www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Friday, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Committal services will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.

