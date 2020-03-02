PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Lorita Rose Klein, 89, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Edenbrook, of Platteville.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Rev. Naomi Garber will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery, Belmont, Wisconsin. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Lorita was born on August 25, 1930, in Grant County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Henry and Emmeline (Frehner) Voigts. She attended Sunnydale Grade School and Belmont High School. After graduation from high school, she attended the Madison Business College to study bookkeeping. After college, she was employed by the Belmont Dairy Co-operative and later with AMPI for 35 years working as a bookkeeper. Lorita was faster than lighting on a calculator and she truly loved her job. On May 16, 1975, she married the love of her life, Vernelle Klein, at First English Lutheran Church. Lorita was a member of First English Lutheran Church for over 60 years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years and also served on the church council. She always enjoyed helping with the church messenger every month — a task she was still helping with at the age of 89. Lorita’s favorite past-times were playing cards, doing word searches, traveling, visiting with friends, watching the Badgers and Packers, and playing more cards!
Lorita is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Vernelle; six children, Steve Bowden, Bonnie Markgraf, Deb Klein, Annette (Brad) Willey, Brenda Lenth and Danny (Tammy) Klein; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeremy, Cortney, Wesley, Tanya, Ashley, Anna, Rachel, Cassie, Eric, Brandi and Jesse; 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marian Voigts, Dorothy Klein, Merle Klein, Bill (Ruth) Klein, Janice (Toby) Hubbard; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents; sisters, Mabel, Florence and Viola; and brothers, Orville, Harold, and Willard.