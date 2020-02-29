GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Sheila Wolbers Winch passed away on February 26, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at the age of 76, after a short, but courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Sheila was born on June 23, 1943, in Dubuque Iowa, to Chris and Myrtle (Pline) Hermes. She was a proud graduate of Wahlert Catholic High School in 1961. She married Albert Wolbers on May 28, 1966, and they had three children together. She later married Larry Winch, of Guttenberg, Iowa, on June 25, 2005.
Sheila was self-employed and worked for almost 40 years cleaning in private homes. The families she served became just that, her family, and she adored them. She was their friend, their confidante, their children’s joy, and their biggest cheerleader.
Sheila had an amazing zest for life and loved her hometown of Dubuque and the times that were spent here. She loved growing flowers, going to Farmers Market, feeding the birds, and having a good cup of coffee. Sheila was proud of the several RAGBRAI rides she completed. She loved to dance and was an avid country line dancer and she clogged with the Dubuque Rhythm Cloggers. She met her husband, Larry, at a dance and they spent many wonderful years together on the farm in Guttenberg, taking trips, and enjoying boating on the Mississippi. Sheila was an amazing grandmother who was dedicated to her grandchildren. They were very close and Nana Sheila made their lives brighter, full of love, and fun.
Sheila is survived by her beloved husband; Larry; children, Terry Wolbers, Thomas (Melissa) Wolbers, Theresa (Aaron) Oliver; stepchildren, Tom (Pam) Winch, Terry (Lynne) Winch, Tina (Jackie Ortgies) Winch; siblings, Joyce Ruden and Janaan Leibold; her beloved grandchildren Carter, Calvin, Jayden and Cameron; seven Winch grandchildren; and eight Winch great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Jack.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband; Albert Wolbers; sisters, Velma (Carl) Wild, Maureen Brillhart; and nephew, Tim Ruden.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. at church, prior to funeral services. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. John’s Congregational Church, Garber, Iowa. Pastor Pam Reinig will officiate.
