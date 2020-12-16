Henry R. Peppmeier, age 85, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, December 14, 2020.
To celebrate Henry’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Summit Congregational UCC, 2885 JFK Road. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the number of people inside the building will be limited, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Henry’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 11 a.m., on Friday at Summit Congregational UCC, with Pastor Karen Candee officiating. The service will be available to watch on Summit Worship YouTube via the Church’s website at www.summitucc.org. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Henry was born on March 3, 1935, in Spencer, Iowa, son of Amos and Mary Iva (Warren) Peppmeier.
Henry was born and raised in Spencer, Iowa, where he graduated from Spencer High School in 1953. After school, he went on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Army, and his patriotism was proudly on display throughout his home.
He was united in marriage to Carrie Loudermilk on September 24, 1960, in Cherry Dale, Virginia. The couple was thrilled to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
Henry was a hard worker and devoted 30 years to the John Deere Dubuque Works, until his well deserved retirement in 1994. He was a member of the U.A.W. Retirees, a member of the former Faith United Methodist Church on Jackson Street, and a current member of Summit Congregational UCC.
In his free time, Henry liked to get outside and do some fishing with family and friends on the Turkey River. He also enjoyed looking for treasures metal detecting, or staying home and reading Louis L’Amore books and watching movies.
Henry was a very patient and mild mannered man, an excellent role model for his family. He never took himself too seriously and loved to aggravate his family and grandkids with his countless stories. We are deeply saddened at losing Henry, especially so close to Christmas, but take some comfort in knowing that he is now resting in peace, free of the health challenges he has faced these past months.
Those left to cherish Henry’s memory include his loving wife, Carrie Peppmeier, Dubuque, IA; his two sons, Daniel (Lori) Peppmeier, Commanche, IA, and Timothy (Shelli) Peppmeier, Peosta, IA; two grandsons, Ryan and Chad Peppmeier; two granddaughters, Molly and Miranda Peppmeier; his siblings, Mary June (Leo) Lang, Omaha, NE, and Dale Peppmeier, Iola, KS; and his in-laws, Shirley Peppmeier, Des Moines, IA, Ruby Loudermilk, Lawrenceville, IL, Jerry (Barbara) Loudermilk, Lawrenceville, IL, and Sherman “Sherm” (Sherry) Loudermilk, Oaktown, IN.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mark Peppmeier; his siblings, Lucille (Donald) Hunt, Ella Mae (Kenneth) Faline, Harold (Shirley) Peppmeier and Paul Peppmeier; and his in-laws, Roy Loudermilk, Wilmer (Mary Ruth) Loudermilk, Phillip (Sherian) Loudermilk and Linda (Robert) Porter.
Henry’s family would liked to thank all of their extended family and friends for their loving support and care.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Henry Peppmeier Family.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and online condolences left at www.behrfuneralhome.com.