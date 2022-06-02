CUBA CITY, Wis. — Donald L. Langmeier, Sr. 86, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call on Saturday, June 4th from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Don was born on April 8, 1936 to Edward & Regina (Schroeder) Langmeier. He married Mary Ann Wiegman on September 9, 1958 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI. He farmed his whole life on the family farm and later drove vehicles at Tri State Auto Auction in Cuba City, WI. Don enjoyed football, golfing, fishing, horses, his euchre card club, “the Boat”, morning trips to McDonald’s, teasing his grandkids, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. Don is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Ann; 6 children: Michael “Mick” (Hope) Langmeier, Rick (Sue) Langmeier, Larry Joe (Dawn) Langmeier, Kenny (Linda) Langmeier, Donald “Boots” (Angie) Langmeier Jr. and Mary Lee (Cody) Errthum; 20 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 5 sisters: Sally Dietzel of Dickeyville, WI, Berneita Digman of Cuba City, WI, Berneice Pickel of Kieler, WI, Janilda (Merlin) Busch and Jean Herbst both of Dickeyville, WI; a brother, Sylvester (Joyce) Langmeier of Cuba City, WI; in-laws: Joe Timmerman, Grace Oyen, Robert Wiegman, Donna Myers, Clem (Phyllis) Wiegman, Helen Wiegman and Jeanette Wiegman; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Cynthia A. Langmeier, a brother, Francis (Isabelle) Langmeier, 4 sisters: Mary Ann Langmeier, Leila Langmeier, Harriet (Francis) Freese and Geri Timmerman, a great-granddaughter, Madelyn Langmeier, 7 brothers-in-law: Ambrose Dietzel, Edward Digman, Kenneth “Kenny” Pickel, John “Bud” Wiegman Sr., Ed Mueller, Jim Lux and Philip Oyen, 4 sisters-in-law: Dorothy, Mabel, Alice & Wilma. In lieu of plants & flowers Donald L. Langmeier Sr. Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Donald Langmeier Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
Donald L. Langmeier Sr.
