Donald Thayer Telegraph Herald guest866 Jan 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SABULA, Iowa — Donald Thayer, 68, of Sabula, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, Ill., where a celebration of life will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sabula-iowa Jackson-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today A life remembered: River Ridge teacher -- a ray of sunshine -- dies at 32 of COVID-19 Man dies following 'medical event,' crash on hovercraft on Mississippi River Brittany Gaylord Men's college basketball: Spartans outlast rival Loras Women's college basketball: Duhawks hit from downtown in beating rival Dubuque