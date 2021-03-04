James B. “Jim” Beau, 76, of Stonehill Franciscan Services, 3485 Windsor Ave Dubuque, Iowa 52001, passed away on the evening of March 1st, 2021, at Stonehill in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6th, 2021, at St. Joseph Key West Church, with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will follow in Highview Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa, with military honors accorded by American Legion Post 650, of Epworth. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 5th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 3:45 p.m. Please remember to wear your mask.
Jim was born on January 14, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Edward and Hilda (Roth) Beau. He graduated from Wahlert High School and on May 25, 1979, he married Karen A. Beau (O’Dell) at St. Patrick’s Church in Epworth.
He served in the United States Air Force as a repairman from 1963 to 1967.
Jim worked at John Deere in Dubuque until his retirement. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Church Key West and volunteered at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque for many years.
He was always good-humored and cherished his time with family and friends reminiscing about all the shenanigans he got into. Jim always knew someone everywhere he went and would always make it a point to say “Hello.”
Jim enjoyed cars and motorcycles and loved visiting car shows, drag strips and hill climbs. In his younger days, he was fond of his many fishing trips up North with his Dad, brothers, and friends. He took many trips with his wife, Karen, and loved just being out for a drive. He always took pleasure in his walks on Grandview and the flood wall. He enjoyed his weekly breakfast with his buddies solving all the world’s problems. Jim appreciated all the goodies from his sister Linda, enjoyed his phone calls with his brother Rick and looked forward to his Saturday afternoons grabbing a beverage and a bite to eat with his brother Tom.
He is survived by his two children, Susan (Steve) Coohey and Sarah (Josh) Mozena; three grandchildren, Madison Coohey, Monroe and Bennett Mozena; two brothers, Tom (Ann) Beau, of Dubuque, and Rick Beau, of Dallas, Texas; one sister, Linda Beau, of Dubuque; three brothers-in-law, Dave (Judy) O’Dell, Robert (Shirley) O’Dell, and Brian (Dee) O’Dell; six sisters-in-law, Joan (James) Walter, Kay Kemp, Barbara (Eldon) Jaeger, Noreen Dole, Elaine O’Dell and Cheryl (Tom) Rauch; along with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Karen A. Beau; his parents, Edward and Hilda; his brother, Hugh Beau; three brothers-in-law, Allen O’Dell, Clarence “Wink” O’Dell, and Sam O’Dell.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, the caring staff at Stonehill and all the friends and family for the outreach of support.
In lieu of flowers, a James Beau memorial fund will be established.