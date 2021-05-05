Jonathan R. Kelly, 35, of Dubuque, died Friday, April 30, 2021.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Benton.
Jonathan was born February 14, 1986, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of William and Sue (Ginter) Kelly.
He graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 2003. He worked as freelance server maintenance tech.
Jonathan was very passionate about volunteering and volunteered as a House Director for Almost Home. He also volunteered with Dubuque Humane Society, Resources Unite, and Never Use Alone.
He is survived by his fiancée, Leah Farrey, of Dubuque, and their son, Henry; his mother, Sue Kelly, of Dubuque; father, William Kelly, of Dubuque; sister, Nicole Kelly, of Peosta, and her son, Kayden; half-sister, Laura Glasgow, of Davenport; best friend, Chris Berlin, of Dubuque; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bob and Rosemary Ginter; and uncle, Bill Pauly.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank Drs. Braden Powers, Courtney Kueter; his homecare nurse, Alex; and the nurses and staff at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital, including Chaplain Claudia.