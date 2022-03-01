James L. Even Telegraph Herald Mar 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CASCADE, Iowa — James L. Even, 66, of Cascade, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.Arrangements are pending.Reiff Funeral Home, of Cascade, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cascade-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Jones-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Documents: Flexsteel agrees to $1.3 million settlement with Dubuque, Mississippi workers UPDATED: Dubuque Community Schools' next superintendent to prioritize social-emotional learning Girls prep basketball: Galena dominates supersectional to earn 1st-ever trip to state Love that Lasts: Key West couple met as friends, now married over 6 decades Dubuque County man receives lifetime achievement award from Boy Scouts