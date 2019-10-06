Brandon Paul Drazkowski, 47 of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City surrounded by family.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 12 p.m.
Brandon was born in Winona, MN, on July 15, 1972, to Kathy (Filipenko) Pershell and Gary Drazkowski. Brandon married Tracey McGinnis in Las Vegas on January 27, 1998.
He attended schools in Winona & Minneapolis and was a certified chef in a variety of restaurants in Minnesota, Florida, Wisconsin and Iowa. He was most recently working at Timmerman’s Super Club in East Dubuque and Tavern on the Main in Dubuque. Brandon enjoyed cooking, canoeing and playing guitar with his band Zero2Sixty. He especially loved spending time with family and friends and was known for his strange obsession with rubbing people’s ears.
He is survived by his wife, Tracey; their children, Bradley (Brittany Davis) McGinnis, Jessica McGinnis, Kaylee (Matt Heacock) Drazkowski and Luke Drazkowski; and his favorite girl, Grayce, his granddaughter, all of Dubuque. He is also survived by his sister, Bridget (Brad) Morgan, of Dubuque; stepsister Alicia (Anand) Kameswaran, of Lutz, FL; his mother, Kathy (Rich) Pershell, of Mansfield, AR; his father, Gary Drazkowski, of Winona, MN; his in-laws Wayne (Cindy) McGinnis, of Dubuque; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at MercyOne Dubuque and the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for all their care, kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at Midwest One.
Rest in peace ya big Schweetie.