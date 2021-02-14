Julie Marie Rubel, 51, of Dubuque, passed away on February 9, 2021.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Rev. Rick Mihm officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at a later date in Springbrook. Please remember to wear your mask; if you are unable to attend, a live-stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Julie was born on June 14, 1969, in Bellevue, Iowa, the daughter of James Lee and Doris Margaret (Upmann) Rubel. She graduated from the University of Dubuque with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Aviation Management.
She was the owner and operator of Crystal Lake Cave in Dubuque. She was a member of Alpha Eta Rho at U.D.; National Cave Association; Marquis Who’s Who Top Professionals of the Year; Eastern Iowa Tourism Association and the Dubuque Chamber of Commerce.
Julie was a beautiful human being who was known for putting others before herself. She cared deeply about everyone she met and is beloved by many. We will never forget her contagious smile and the pure love she had for others.
She is survived by her dearest daughters, Kelsey and Lexi Ramirez, of Dubuque; her beloved brothers, Jeff Rubel, of Coralville, and Doug Rubel, of Las Vegas; along with countless friends who loved her dearly.
Julie is preceded in death by her cherished parents, James and Doris Rubel.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in the name of Julie and her daughters.
The family would like to thank their family, friends and the Dubuque Community for supporting Julie and her business at Crystal Lake Cave, a business she loved and adored.