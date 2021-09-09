Ramona Hennings, 89, of Dubuque died Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 pm at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy road. Funeral service will be 11 am Saturday at Grace Point Evangelical Presbyterian Church where visitation will also be held from 10 to 10:45 am. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Masks are optional for the visitation and funeral service.
Ramona was born May 2, 1932 in Waukon, Iowa, daughter of Allen and Ella (Thies) Hartley. She graduated from Luther College and Bayless Business College.
On October 24, 1954 she married Richard Hennings at Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church, New Albin, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2018.
She was an active member of Grace Point Evangelical Presbyterian Church where she served on the missions committee as well as other committees throughout the years. She also sang in the church choir and as one time was a deaconess.
She is survived by; two sons, Lyle Hennings of Dubuque and James (Carol) Hennings of Dallas, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Katrina (Kyle) Coates, Natasha Hennings, Keysha (Stephen) Anderson and Kayla Hennings; two great grandchildren, Aubrey Jayne Coates and Jordan Daniel Coates.
She is also survived by three siblings, Charlotte Gerdes of Caladonia, MN, Loren (Gisela) Hartley of Eitzen, MN and Donald (Marlene) Hartley of New Albin, IA, a sister in law, Dorothy Thomas and nephews and nieces.
She was also preceded in death by brothers in law and sisters in law, Hebert Gerdes, Robert and Georgine Hennings, Fred Thomas and Donald and Kay wilcox, and three nephews, Tony Hennings, Duncan Goodman and Mark Wilcox.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
A Ramona Hennings Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staffs at Hospice of Dubuque, Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital, and Dubuque Specialty Care.