Patricia Ann “Pat” Hanten, 82, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, October 11, at Hawkeye Care Center. To celebrate Pat’s life, a Farewell Toast Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, and will be private for family. Pat was born January 5, 1940 in Dubuque, the daughter of Al and Eleanor (Kiernan) Roth. She married Loras Hanten on April 20, 1963 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dubuque. He preceded her in death in February of 2021. Pat was employed at Longhorn Saddlery, at Neumeister Animal Hospital, and as a jailer at the Dubuque County Jail. Pat was an avid horseback rider. She greatly enjoyed meeting her friends for Happy Hour at various places around town. Pat is survived by her children, Randy Hanten of Clive, IA, and Becky Hanten of Milwaukee, WI; her grandchildren, Adam and Matthew Hanten, and Johnathan Dickerson; and her sister in law, Geri Goodman, of Dubuque. In addition to her husband, Pat was preceded in death by her brother, William Roth; and her parents. Pat’s family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of Dubuque, Hawkeye Care Center, and the many friends who made Pat comfortable in her final days.
