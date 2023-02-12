GALENA, Ill. — Velda Schoenfeld died Thursday, February 9, 2023, a week before her 95th birthday, at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call at the Furlong Funeral Chapel from 4 to 7 PM, Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena.
She was born in Pearl City, IL, the eldest of eight children of William and Olga (Koeller) Heid. After graduating from Stockton High School, she attended a special teacher training course and taught all 8 grades from 1946 to 48 in rural Hanover, Oak Ridge School, and then Gibbs School. She boarded with the Flynn family and met their handsome young cousin who had just returned from serving in the war. She and Ralph Schoenfeld were married on June 26, 1948, and moved to Galena, he preceded her in death on October 18, 1990. While Ralph worked in County Government positions (ultimately including County Clerk and Treasurer), Velda worked a variety of jobs in factories, cosmetic sales, and probably her favorite of which was serving as a docent tour guide at the Belvedere House, Galena. She and Ralph were very active in the VFW, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, and the Galena Golf Club. Her hobbies included quilting, sewing, gardening, and traveling.
Velda is survived by her daughters, Shari (Kent) Maxwell of Clearwater Beach, FL, and Joanne (Jim) Kouracos of Libertyville, IL; daughter-in-law, Joan Schoenfeld, of Galena; two sisters, Joyce Keenan, of Denver, CO, and Bonnie Anderson, of Warren, IL; two nephews/foster sons, Rick, and Jeff (Jody) Heid and their son Daniel, all of Galena, four grandchildren, Alex (Caroline) Hansgen of Menomonee Falls, WI; Brittany Hansgen of Charlotte, NC; Ben Schoenfeld, of Galena and Nick Schoenfeld, of Scales Mound, IL; one great-grandson, Ben Schoenfeld of Elizabeth, IL; and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Randy in 2021, two brothers, Galen and Sheldon Heid: and three sisters, Linda Outzen, Maralee Thomas, and Doris Busch.
The family would like to thank Dr. Beth Gullone and all the wonderful staff at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. She could not have been in better hands these last three years.
