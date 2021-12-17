Doris Ann Paisley, 85, of Dubuque died Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 pm Sunday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road where there will be a parish wake service at 5:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Monday at the Church of the Resurrection. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Doris was born July 25, 1936 at home in Louisburg, Wisconsin, daughter of Arthur and Luella (Timmerman) Donovan. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1954.
On February 4, 1961, she married Lewis Paisley at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on June 19, 1996. Before staying home to raise her family, Doris worked at Flexsteel and American Trust.
She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church.
Doris enjoyed playing cards and going on bus trips. She was an active volunteer at Finley Hospital and the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
It is noted that she was born on the hottest day in July, and passed away Wednesday, the hottest day in December.
Doris is survived by two children, Charles (Kim) Paisley of Peosta and Lisa (Dustin DeMoss) Paisley of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Bethany (Cody) Haeft of Dubuque, Tyler (Ashley Klein) Paisley of Oskaloosa, Austin Paisley of Peosta and Evan Kress of Dubuque and a great granddaughter, Brooklynn Haeft of Dubuque.
She is also survived by two siblings, Eileen Schueller and Mary Shanahan, both of Dubuque, a sister in law, Sheila Donovan of Kewanee, IL and brother in law, Jim Paisley of Holy Cross.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Paul Donovan; father and mother in law, Bert and Anna Paisley; and brothers and sisters in law, Thomas Shanahan, Jerome Schueller, William “Herb” and Fran Paisley, Florence and Howard Fay, Robert Paisley and Joanie Paisley.