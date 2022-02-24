John F. Althoff, Luxemburg, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, and from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg.
Clyde L. Bradley Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Robert A. Burgmeier, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Verna J. Casper, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Travis A. Clark, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Casey McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Robert H. Davidson, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Savanna (Ill.) First United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Marilyn J. Engling, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Lorraine May, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 1, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cornerstone Church, Cascade.
Carol A. Morarend, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manchester.
Frederick J. Pape Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a parish wake service at 6:30 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Church of the Nativity.
Eldon R. Place, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Livingston United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the church.
Joseph B. Prew, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Lucille K. Rodenberg Anderson, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, McGregor; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, First Congregational Church, McGregor.
Jean M. Sheehan, Sonora, Calif. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Becky S. Stratton, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Elizabeth M. Topliss, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton, with a rosary service at 2:30 p.m.; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton.