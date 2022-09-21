John T. “Jack” Frick, 85, of Dubuque died Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Friday, September 23, at the Church of the Resurrection, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Celebration of Life ice-cream social will be held at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens Sunday, September 25 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. Bring your families and friends to celebrate the life of this amazing husband, father, grandfather, and community leader.

Jack was born October 24, 1936 in Dubuque He was the son of Alois and Elizabeth (Behrens) Frick. He attended Dubuque schools and graduated from Loras Academy. On May 26, 1962, Jack married Diana Wagner in Dubuque. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

