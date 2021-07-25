Eldon J. Hanfelt, 80, of Dubuque, IA, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, where the funeral service will also be held at 11 a.m. with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Eldon was born in Epworth, IA, on March 5, 1941, the son of Louis and Lucille (Kramer) Hanfelt. He married Christine Payne on August 27, 1983, and they shared over 37 years of marriage together. Eldon worked for Spahn and Rose as a driver and for John Deere Dubuque Works. His tenure at John Deere began on February 16, 1970, and he retired on March 31, 2001. He was also a member of the Local UAW.
Eldon always enjoyed going out to breakfast with friends, relatives, and co-workers. While living in Minnesota, he enjoyed helping Chris with gardening and canning. He loved driving all his tractors and loved fishing and golfing. Some days he was a better fisherman, some days he was a better golfer. Eldon was always willing to help friends and relatives with their projects. He always tried to be a friend indeed to a friend in need.
Eldon is survived by his wife, Chris Hanfelt; his children, Rick Hanfelt, of Mesa, AZ, Tracy Clark, of Gilbert, AZ, Rich (Sue) Payne, of Oden, AR; his grandchildren, Ashley Ritchie, of Frisco, TX, and Jason Payne, of Minnesota; siblings, Elaine Slack, of Aurora, CO, and Janice (Milton) Connolly, of Cascade, IA; his brother-in-law, Scott Williams, of Tower, Minnesota; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings, Mary (John) Boulting, Joe (Florence) Hanfelt, Leola (Frank) Connolly, Darlene (Ronald) Conzett, Eileen Hanfelt, Richard and Donald Hanfelt; brother-in-law Roy “Teen” Slack
“Faith is the bridge between where we are, and the place God is taking us.”