Mary P. Bock, West Union, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Joyce Cherne, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., Guttenberg.
Debra J. Fath, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Joy James, Clermont, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. today, First Baptist Church, Elgin, Iowa.
Gladys J. Kruger, formerly of Red Wing, Minn. — Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, United Lutheran Church, Red Wing. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, Mahn Family Funeral Home, 602 Plum St., Red Wing.
Dona D. Lansing, Clermont, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, St. Peter Catholic Church, Clermont. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Clermont, and 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, until time of services at the church.
Penny S. Pfeiffer, Marquette, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Theresa M. Sawvell, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Darrel P. Streif, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: Noon Monday, March 9, Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, and after 10:30 a.m. Monday, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville.