Marie E. Dupont, Dubuque, formerly of Sherrill, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Sherrill. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
LaDean Fischer, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Patricia L. Gabrielson, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Bethany Home.
Mary Ann Hermsen, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa, and 11 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Ronald T. Horan Sr., Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Springbrook, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Joyce M. Kirschbaum, Fennimore, Wis. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. today, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today at the church.
Clarence J. Klein, Dubuque, formerly of Rickardsville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Church, Rickardsville.
Patricia M. Langmeier, Patch Grove, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today at the church.
Leona C. Niehaus, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Helen E. Oster, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque.
Edward J. Schulte, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester. Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
Richard P. Schuster, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.
Daisy A. Stabenow, Luther Manor, formerly of Largo, Fla. — Services: 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2695 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.