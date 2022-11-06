Robert Louis “Bob” Coohey, 88, of Dubuque, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, surrounded by his family at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 3:30 pm Monday, November 7, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Bob will be 10:30 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Church of the Nativity with Monsignor Jim Miller as Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6.
Robert was born December 28, 1933, on the family farm in Fillmore, IA, the son of Francis and Mary Rea Coohey. On May 12, 1962, he married Mary Helen Bergmann at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque. She died January 13, 2010.
He graduated from Loras Academy and was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during peacetime. Following his time in the Army, he went to Oregon to become a diesel mechanic.
Bob was a diesel mechanic at Altorfer CAT, retiring after 33 years.
He was a member of Church of the Nativity. He and Mary were members of the Tri-State Twirlers Square Dance Club and the Tri-State Federation, and served in many offices over the years. They attended over 40 conventions, and very much enjoyed the people they met. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing, and was a Green Bay Packers and Boston Red Sox fan. After retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, making numerous items for family and friends.
Survivors include five kids, Dave Coohey of Dubuque, Jean (Randy) Dalsing of Dubuque, Barb Coohey of Phoenix, AZ, Joe (Paula) Coohey of Asbury, and Patti Sterns of Kansas City, MO; seven grandchildren, Tony (Alyssa) Dalsing, Michela Dalsing, Miranda Dalsing, Savannah Dalsing, Steve Coohey, Jacob Coohey, and Sydney Sterns; three great-grandchildren, Bailey, Cael, and Addy Dalsing; three sisters, Kathy (Bob) Sherman of Springfield, IL, Phyllis Steffen of Dubuque, and Yvonne Coohey of Des Moines, IA; one brother, Jim (Betty) Coohey of Dubuque; one brother-in-law, Dennis Charipar of Cedar Rapids; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, Joseph, two sisters, Marie Lindauer and Ellie Charipar, and two brothers-in-law, Ed Lindauer and Elmer Steffen.
A memorial has been established.
Bob’s family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center. They would also like to thank all of their family and friends for their love and support, especially Jim.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Bob’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
