EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Diane M (Bertjens) Loeffelholz of East Dubuque, IL passed away on January 31, 2022 at home in the loving arms of her husband and surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 2nd from 3pm to 6pm at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Funeral mass will be at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque on Thursday, February 3rd at 11am, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Facemasks are required per CDC and state guidelines. Those who were lucky enough to have received a quilt made by Diane are encouraged to bring them to her funeral mass to honor her. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page.
Diane was born on July 2, 1953, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Merlin and Lillian (Seippel) Bertjens. She was united in marriage to Nick Loeffelholz on June 24, 1972 at Immaculate Conception Parish in Kieler, Wisconsin.
She lovingly raised her two girls with her soulmate, Nick. Besides taking care of her family, Diane enjoyed spending time up north fishing and at Apple Canyon Lake catching crawdads, taking rides around the lake, cheering the Packers on to victory, playing cards, cooking family dinners, watching the grandkids play sports, game day breakfasts, never missing an episode of Yellowstone and spending time with family and friends. Diane also loved to go hunting with her husband family.
Diane was a hard worker for 30 years at Recency. She also worked at Flexsteel, Prairie Farms, and Kohl’s.
Diane was well known for her sewing as a hobby — she completed over 168 quilts, Halloween costumes, prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses and many other alterations. She donated many of these quilts to charitable organizations. She could remove the most stubborn of stains from her grandkids’ clothes. Diane kept immaculate gardens of flowers and vegetables that produced the tastiest pickles. She always made the best crafts and shared them with her family and friends. Many of her crafts were on display at the Bertjen’s Tree Farm.
One of her fondest memories was taking her grandkids to Yellowstone on a road trip with her loving husband. This was the trip of the lifetime that they will cherish forever.
Those left to cherish her memory include: Her husband, Nick; her children Nicole (Dale) Kluesner and Stacy (Jim) Oberman; grandchildren, Nicholas (Brooksey), Chloe, Parker, Cross, Reed, and Curin. As well as her sisters Debbie (Dan) Hoey, Cindy (Ken) Aird, Lisa (Brian) Wedig, and brother Steve (Laura) Bertjens; and in-laws Buck (Karen) Loeffelholz, Joyce (Dave) Peterson, Jeanette (Dave) Frederick and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Michelle Kaiser; sister-in-law Judy Loeffelholz, in-laws, Joseph and Roseann Loeffelholz.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jennifer and Sarah for their amazing care. We would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Vandigo for his compassionate care shown to Diane during her brief illness.
