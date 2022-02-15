Jerry Hoerner, 61, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

