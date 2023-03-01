GALENA, Ill. — William “Bill” Reda, 90, of Galena, IL passed away on February 22, 2023. Beloved husband of Beverly Coffey and loving husband of the late Virginia Reda. Devoted father of Beverley and Michael (Kimberly) Reda; dear grandfather of Brandon and Stephanie Reda. A funeral service will be held at Noon, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may gather after 11 AM until the time of service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Cremation rites have been accorded. He was born February 9, 1933, in Chicago, the son of Michael and Ruth (Edwards) Reda. An Illinois Institute of Technology graduate. He served in the United States Army from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1957. In, 1960 Bill married Virginia Spruth in Chicago, IL and she preceded him in death. He married Beverly Coffey in 2012 in Galena, and she survives. William was a retiree of AT&T with 35 years of service, an ardent animal lover, and a passionate jazz guitar player. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Coffey, two children, Beverley and Michael (Kimberly); two grandchildren, Brandon and Stephanie. William was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Virginia, his brother James, and his sister-in-law, Dorothy. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dubuque Hospice and The Villas at Sinsinawa. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com
