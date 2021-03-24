Betty A. (Berg) Lange, age 92, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully at 11:22 a.m. at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
To celebrate Betty’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture held at 6:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Betty’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Rev. Mark Kwenin officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Betty was born on November 10, 1928, in Maywood, Illinois, daughter of Raymond and Marie (Seeley) Berg.
Betty was united in marriage to the love of her life, Eldon Lange, on August 26, 1950, at St. Columbkille’s Church in Dubuque. They would celebrate 60 wonderful years of marriage together before Eldon sadly passed away on November 14, 2010.
Betty fully embraced her role as a full-time wife, mother of 9 children, and homemaker. She was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Parish, as well as the Moose Lodge Auxiliary. She spent several years volunteering her time at The Boys Club, working Bingo at Sacred Heart, and helping at the Rescue Mission on Friday nights, where she always led the prayer.
There was no doubt that Betty was a die-hard sports fan. She knew all the players and their current stats, with the Bears and Cubs being her favorite teams by far. The Cubs winning the World Series in 2016 brought her great joy.
Betty enjoyed getting out socializing with her friends and spending time with family at the cottages in Lake Delhi and Massey Station. Wherever she went, Betty was the life of the party and everyone looked forward to her arrival. She especially looked forward to her yearly trips to the Wisconsin Dells with her sisters.
Betty was a wonderful role model of what it means to be a devoted wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister. She always put her family and friends first, and will be deeply missed by all whose lives she has touched throughout the years.
Those left to cherish Betty’s memory include her 8 children, Sue M. (Dan) Murray , Dubuque, IA, Ann F. Johnson, Dubuque, IA, Bill R. (Merry) Lange, Dubuque, IA, Tim J. (Linda) Lange, Dubuque, IA, Nancy J. (Terry) Kremer, LaMotte, IA, Joann E. (Brant) Schueller, Dubuque, IA, Marie E. (Dave) Paul, Durango, CO, and Tony B. (Laura) Lange, Bettendorf, IA; her 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Carol Grotegut, Bettendorf, IA, Lynn Willett, Dubuque, IA, Donald (Donna) Berg, East Dubuque, IL, and Joe (Pat) Berg, Rockford, IL.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldon Lange; a son, Larry J. Lange; and siblings, Mary (Pete) Boet, Kay (Cy) Woerdehoff, Leah “Rosie” (Dan) Kruser and Raymond Berg; and her in-laws, Leonard Grotegut and Bob Willett.
Betty’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, for their kindness, compassion and wonderful care of Betty and her family.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Betty’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Betty Lange Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.