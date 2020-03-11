FARLEY, Iowa — Rev. John P. Ptacek, 90, of Farley, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March, 8, 2020, at Oak Crest Manor, MercyOne Dyersville, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Father may call from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a Knights of Columbus Rosary will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa. Services for Father John will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Archbishop Jackels presiding. Concelebrants will be priests of the Archdiocese. Burial will be held in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Lourdes, Iowa, at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020.
He was born September 23, 1929, in Elma, Iowa, son of Anton J. and Almie M. (Vonasek) Ptacek. He was a 1951 graduate of Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. He was also a graduate of Mt. St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. He was ordained into the Priesthood on February 5, 1955, at Christ the King Chapel at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.
Father John served as Pastor at several Parishes within the Archdiocese of Dubuque, concluding his services at St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Iowa, where he retired. He truly enjoyed being a priest, greatly promoted the importance of Catholic education to our young people, and supported the Right to Life movement. He was known as being a very determined individual and worked on many projects within many parishes right beside the parishoners. Father also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards with friends.
He is survived by one sister, Teresa Dumsky, of Sugar Creek, MO; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Ptacek, of Elma, IA, and Kathy Ptacek (Anderson), of Eyota, MN; his longtime housekeeper, Dorothy Schieltz, of Farley, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Almie Ptacek; four brothers, Joseph (Rosalia) Ptacek, Frank (Thelma) (Lola) Ptacek, Clement Ptacek and Raymond Ptacek; and one brother-in-law, Jim Dumsky.
In lieu of flowers, it was Fr. John’s request that memorials be given to St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Iowa, or to Dubuque County Right to Life.
The family of Fr. John would like to thank the staff of Oak Crest Manor and Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care and support given to Father during his residency.